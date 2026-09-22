City of Mathis is under a boil water notice while Corpus Christi avoids one. Here's why

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Mathis is currently under a boil water notice, while the city of Corpus Christi is not — and the difference comes down to how each city manages its water system.

Both cities must comply with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality standards. Mathis tested its water and found low disinfectant residuals, triggering a boil water notice. Residents are advised to boil water before cooking, drinking, or washing.

Corpus Christi, meanwhile, made upgrades about 10 years ago, increasing monitoring sites and testing its water 365 days a year.

A Corpus Christi Water spokesperson explained some of the additional steps the city takes to keep its water safe.

"We've also added protocols to turn over our tanks, both our elevated storage tanks and our ground storage tanks to keep the water moving. At the same time, we use chlorine dioxide as well as a way to enhance our chemistry. And then one thing CCW does is it always maintains a pretty high minimum level of disinfectant in the water as well," Nick Winkelmann, Chief Operating Officer with CCW, said.

Corpus Christi says most areas should see improvement in their water over the next week. Mathis remains under a boil water notice. City officials did not respond to phone calls from our newsroom regarding the notice.

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