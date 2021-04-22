CCISD pledges to keep Texas-grown food on the school lunch menu

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As more kids return to the classroom, do you ever what kind of food they're given?

The Corpus Chrsiti ISD food services is participating in the state's Department of Agriculture's Farm Fresh Challlenge. It's a challenge the state offers twice a year where school districts pledge to use locally-grown food in every school meal.

CCISD told KRIS 6 News they always have Texas-grown food incorporated in the menu.

"We have our milk from Dallas, Texas, our pizza is from Waller, Texas," said Food Services coordinator Mary Boyd. "We also have our granola and our rolls that are made in our central kitchen here in Corpus Christi."

The Farm Fresh Challenge is offered every Spring and Fall.

To learn more about the program, click here.

