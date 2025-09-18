CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

Less rain expected on Thursday

Temps, humidity increasing

Rain favored our southern neighborhoods Wednesday as a 'wrinkle' of low pressure, a coastal trough, moved ashore. A similar situation is expected on Thursday, where very few neighborhoods will see much rain, but not to worry! Humidity (and temps) will be on the rise this weekend, just in time for a few more 'wrinkles' to arrive and spark showers across more of the Coastal Bend. Temps will begin in the low to middle 70s over the next few days, but afternoon highs will rise from the low to middle 90s over the weekend— even with rain in the forecast. Thankfully, rain chances will continue well into next week.

Rain will be a 'miss' for many on Thursday before an uptick this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy, stray showers

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Thursday night: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

