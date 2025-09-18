Rain will be a 'miss' for many on Thursday before an uptick this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Less rain expected on Thursday
- Temps, humidity increasing
Rain favored our southern neighborhoods Wednesday as a 'wrinkle' of low pressure, a coastal trough, moved ashore. A similar situation is expected on Thursday, where very few neighborhoods will see much rain, but not to worry! Humidity (and temps) will be on the rise this weekend, just in time for a few more 'wrinkles' to arrive and spark showers across more of the Coastal Bend. Temps will begin in the low to middle 70s over the next few days, but afternoon highs will rise from the low to middle 90s over the weekend— even with rain in the forecast. Thankfully, rain chances will continue well into next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday: Partly cloudy, stray showers
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph
Thursday night: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
