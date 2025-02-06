Watch Now
Peter Piper Pizza donating $1 from each heart-shaped pizza sold throughout the month of February

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Peter Piper Pizza is bringing back its iconic heart-shaped pizzas for the month of February.

For every heart-shaped pizza sold, Peter Piper Pizza will donate $1 to Driscoll Children’s Hospital. The pizzas, which are available now through Feb. 28, start at just $15.99.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Peter Piper Pizza to our group of corporate partners working to support our mission,” said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., President and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The campaign includes 2 Coastal Bend-area locations where funds raised will support their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

Heart-shaped pizzas are available at Peter Piper Pizza for dine-in, carryout or delivery. To order online, go to www.peterpiperpizza.com.

Participating Peter Piper locations:

  • Peter Piper Pizza - 4121 South Port Ave.
  • Peter Piper Pizza - 6193 Saratoga Blvd.
