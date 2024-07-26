Operation SOS: Day 4

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday was day 4 of Operation SOS.

A lot of school supplies have already been collected thanks to your donations.

All those supplies now need to be sorted out.

On Thursday, more than 20 volunteers organized box after box of school supplies at Holt Cat on SPID.

Each box is labeled with the name of the school district that they are going to.

"So the school districts will come here to Holt Cat next week. They will pick up the supplies and then they will bring them back to the district and distribute them to the children who need them." Stephanie Jordan, President and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Bend said.

This year's Operation Supply Our Students campaign will collect enough supplies for more than 30,000 students.



Parents who want their child to receive some of these supplies should contact their child's school to get on the distribution list.

