Voting registration and property taxes due Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday, January 31, is the last day you can register to vote in order to take part in the Texas March Primary election. To register, you need to submit your application, in person or via mail by the close of business today.

After a year when voting law changes grabbed headlines, administrators across the state said they're on track to be ready for the primary. Although, law changes meant new paperwork needed to be printed, which has been limited by supply shortages. At the Nueces County Courthouse, administrators say they are working to avoid any rejected ballot applications.

"If you do miss the deadline for some reason it still doesn't prevent you to register to vote for the general election. If you missed the deadline and lets say you're application comes in late. You won't be eligible for the March primary but you will be eligible for the general election which is Novmber 1 this year," said Nueces County Tax Assessor, Kevin Kieschnick.

Early voting runs from 2/14-2/25 with the general election happening March 1.

Nueces County property taxes are also due Monday, January 31. Officials say to avoid the long wait times, you can pay those online at, https://www.nuecesco.com/ and do mail in cash.

The Nueces county courthouse is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. if you want to register in person.

To track the status of your ballot by mail application or ballot, click here.