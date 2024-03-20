TXDOTs new information on bicyclist crashes shows rising trend in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As crashes involving cyclists continue to rise here in the Coastal Bend, KRIS 6 News followed up with one cyclist who's still hoping for change.

"I’ve been hit since the accident. Not too long ago, just a couple months ago,” bicyclist Wade Watson said.

Wade Watson was in a bad accident about a year ago.

He said he was heading home for a lunch break and suddenly found himself on the ground when he was riding close to his neighborhood.

"I just remember riding my bike and next thing I know I was on the ground. Left side of my body was pretty much crushed. They had do surgery and plant metal everywhere,” Watson said.

Watson claims it was a hit and run.

“I'm in pain all the time for the rest of my life,” Watson said.

He's one of several cyclists who have experienced being hit while out on the road.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation. Cyclist fatalities increased 28% in the five years from 2018 to 2022.

That same year, in 2022 Corpus Christi had 54 traffic crashes involving bicyclists, resulting in one fatality and six serious injuries in 2022.

"If you get caught hitting a bicyclist whether you get caught or not you should go to jail for a very long time,” Watson said.

As part of this effort, TXDOT is sending teams of walking billboards to cities around the state with important reminders.

If you're driving in Texas, state law requires you to:

· Stop and yield for pedestrians, bicyclists and other vulnerable road users in crosswalks.

· When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians and bicyclists.

· Pass bikes at a safe distance and give bicyclists room to ride.

· Always follow the speed limit and drive at a safe speed.

