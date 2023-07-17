The Texas Barber Battle and Expo serves as a platform for hundreds of barbers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Barbers from across the state gathered at the Texas Barber Battle and Expo at the American Bank Center. The founder Rick Morin tells us hairstyles are always changing.

“We’ll see people with mullets now, flat tops are coming back, the Edgar,” Rick Morin said.

There are vendors, professionals in the hair care industry, barbers and stylists who are doing this work for their own reasons. Morin said he found his passion at a young age.

“It’s crazy to think because I was just a young Hispanic kid who went to Miller High School who picked up a pair of clippers because mom and dad couldn’t afford to cut this hair and it led to this,” Morin said.

Morin founded the barber expo 10 years ago. Each year growing, now there’s a total of 32 vendors. Plus, workshops, demonstrations, and competitions.

“Our industry is always changing so without modern education, we may not stand the trend of things,” Morin said. “That’s why education is important to share with other barbers and stylist.”

Men and women in the industry and student barbers just getting started. 15-year-old Dario Perez tells us he comes from a long line of barbers, and he sees a lot of potential in having a career as a barber.

“It’s a great steppingstone in life. I see other people who are very successful in their life. If I can at least get to that point, then I’m good,” Perez said.

Perez was one of many in the crowd during an educational seminar. He said he learned a few things.

“You can’t cut everyone’s hair. You want to niche it,” Perez said.

There’s an entire room of people who want to be a part of the growth and innovation that’s happening right now in the hair care industry. Propelling it to new heights.