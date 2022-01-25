The San Patricio State of the County address will discuss economic growth

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday, is the annual State of the County Luncheon, presented by Corpus Christi Medical Center. San Patricio county judge, David Krebs said they’ll talk about the local economic development projects. Krebs said he’ll also deliver his vision and plans for the year ahead for a county of 68,000 people. He said the main talking point will be how this county is progressing despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Covering economic growth, he said within the biggest industries in the county, he’ll highlight how much taxes are being collected and how what is decreasing. Salary compensation, facility renovation and the housing shortage are also on today’s itinerary. He said he wants people in the area to take part in the conversation.

"Please look at something that where can diversify and have something on the west end of county. The west end of the county is prime for warehousing. Its gonna have i 69 and 37. There's lots of land of either side of both those highways," said Krebs.

The meeting begins at 11:30 Tuesday, January 25 at the Portland Community Center. Tickets have sold out.

If you would like to learn more about the State of the County Luncheon, click here.

