The Rise School of Corpus Christi is hosting fundraiser Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rise School of Corpus Christi will be hosting its 17th annual Rise & Shine 10k/5/k/1k Community Inclusion Fair on Saturday, Feb.19. First, its asking people to sign up before the race begins.

“Anything raised from this fundraiser goes directly back into our school," said Executive Director, Vanessa Nisbet.

Nisbet said there is a greater need to care for kids at this school. In a classroom of 12 children around 6 students have special needs and 6 have typical development. Teacher Ana Rodriguez said she's been teaching children with special needs for about 24 years. Twelve of those years at The Rise School.

“We attend kids with special needs. And kids that have typical development,” she said.

In one classroom there are 3 teachers, 1 lead teacher and 2 assistants.

“We do everything. ABC’s. Math, science, social skills, motor skills,” said Rodriguez.

In addition to following the lesson plan of the week, they also teach sign language and hosts group therapy sessions. Only increasing their need for funding.

“Rise School is a non-profit organization, our income comes from fund raising like our Rise & Sine 10k coming up, grant writing and tuition,” said Nisbet.

Nisbest said this helps pay for therapy for the children, food, utilities, teacher pay and more.

“I would love to make at least 80,000. We have before so I'm hoping that is our goal and that we get there again," she said.

Everyone is invited to participate in the races. To register for the 17th annual Rise & Shine 10k/5/k/1k Community Inclusion Fair, click here.