CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Corpus Christi, there are a few affordable housing complexes being built and there's already waiting lists for families who want to move in.

“The 2017 number that we were short for low-income folks was about 6,000, and now the 2022 number is about 9,000,” said Jennifer Buxton.

There's a great need for affordable homes for low-income residents across Corpus Christi.

According to the city's Assistant Director of Neighborhood Services, Jennifer Buxton, the city needs 9,000 more units for families who make $17,000 a year or less. That's 30% below the area's household median income.

Meanwhile, the City of Corpus Christi is looking for developers to build more affordable units in this area.

Plus, construction is underway at the Village at McArdle across La Palmera Shopping Center. The Village at McArdle is leasing 82 apartments for those in need.

Also, Madhouse Development, based out of Austin, is already building two affordable complexes. Avanti Legacy South Bluff on Carancahua St., which will offer 42 apartment homes, and Avanti Legacy Bayside on Lipes Blvd. That complex will offer 60 apartment homes.

Both complexes will cater to low-income residents who are 55 years of age and older.

The company's President, Henry Flores, said he uses the IRS’s tax credit program to build affordable homes for those who are retired and on a fixed income or preparing to retire.

Madhouse Development is also building other affordable housing complexes across the state.

“It speaks to the demand that exists in the marketplace for affordable housing,” Flores said.

In 1996, Madhouse Development built its first affordable housing complex in Corpus Christi.

Now, it has 9 apartment complexes throughout the city. Seven others serve low-income families.

“That’s really the primary prerequisite is you have to be income qualified. You can’t make too much, and then we look at things like credit and crime,” said Flores.

Construction of both Avanti Legacy South Bluff and Avanti Legacy Bayside will be complete by the end of this year.

