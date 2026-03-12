Weslaco man gets 3 years for South Texas smuggling conspiracy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 21-year-old Weslaco man has been sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for his role in conspiring to smuggle undocumented immigrants through South Texas, according to a press release from Acting U.S. Attorney John G.E. Marck.

U.S. District Judge David S. Morales sentenced Hugo Jimenez Jr. and ordered him to serve two years of supervised release following his prison term. Jimenez had pleaded guilty on Nov. 13, 2025.

At the sentencing hearing, the court heard evidence that Jimenez attempted to mislead law enforcement about a failed smuggling attempt that resulted in the seizure of his vehicle. The court noted Jimenez's leadership role and the significant number of undocumented immigrants he transported when handing down the sentence.

From October 2024 to May 2025, Jimenez oversaw numerous smuggling events throughout South Texas and conspired with others to transport undocumented immigrants further into the United States.

Jimenez recruited local drivers to transport undocumented immigrants through Border Patrol checkpoints by concealing them in the cargo areas of their vehicles. He often scouted the checkpoints in advance and coordinated rendezvous points north of the inspection sites.

At times, Jimenez personally transported individuals to San Antonio or Houston.

Jimenez had previously been released on bond. He was taken into custody following sentencing and will remain there pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined.

Border Patrol's Intelligence Unit and the Kingsville Abatement Team conducted the investigation with assistance from the Rio Grande Valley Sector Targeting and Intelligence Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Lamont prosecuted the case.

The case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations and protect communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

