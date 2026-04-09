Unclaimed $78 million Lotto Texas winning ticket to expire May 14

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A winning Lotto Texas ticket worth an estimated $78 million will soon expire if the prize remains unclaimed.

The ticket for the Nov. 15, 2025, drawing was purchased at Gordon’s Bait & Tackle at 7066 Padre Island Highway in Brownsville. The winner has until 5 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 14, to validate the ticket.

The winning ticket matched all six drawn numbers: 7, 17, 23, 28, 39 and 48. The buyer selected the cash value option at the time of purchase, meaning the claimant will receive $43,757,223.10 before taxes.

To claim the prize, the ticket holder must call the Texas Lottery to make an appointment. They must then present the ticket in person at the Texas Lottery headquarters at 1801 Congress Ave. in Austin before the deadline.

Ticket holders forfeit any claim to a draw game prize after 180 days following the draw date. The deadline may be extended for certain eligible military personnel. Unclaimed prizes revert to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.

Lotto Texas drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. Players pick six numbers from one to 54. For $1 more per play, players can select the Extra! add-on feature for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.

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