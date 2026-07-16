U.S. attorney issues statement on fatal shooting of man during Houston immigration enforcement operation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz for the Southern District of Texas issued a statement Wednesday on the fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado during a federal immigration enforcement operation in Houston on July 7.

Federal officers were investigating 2 Guatemalan men suspected of immigration violations who were known to be driving a white van. According to Reitz's preliminary account, the suspects had previously evaded arrest and were potentially subject to deportation.

On Tuesday morning, officers received a report of a similar white van in the area where they were conducting their search. Two federal vehicles, each carrying 2 officers, activated their emergency lights and attempted to stop the van containing individuals matching the suspects' description.

"The aliens then fled, conducting a rapid U-turn and hopping a median to get away," Reitz said. "The agents chose not to pursue."

Officers encountered the same van later that morning. When the occupants again attempted to flee, federal agents surrounded the vehicle. Two of the 4 officers exited their vehicles and ordered the non-compliant occupants to put the van in park.

According to preliminary information provided to the U.S. attorney's office, the driver shifted the van into reverse, then forward again, while an officer was "partially inside the van or immediately next to it."

During the confrontation, one officer fired a single shot that struck Salgado. Federal officers immediately began rendering first aid, but Salgado later died at the hospital.

Officers reportedly observed "several small bags of a white, crystal-like substance" in plain view inside the van. Based on that discovery, the FBI executed a search warrant on the vehicle Tuesday in connection with possible narcotics trafficking and drug offenses.

Reitz said multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident, including his office, the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and state and local partners.

"I want to reiterate: This assessment is based on preliminary information given to my office. We draw no decisive conclusions and believe federal law enforcement will conduct a thorough investigation," Reitz said.

Reitz called for patience from the public while the investigation proceeds.

"I encourage the public to give the FBI and DHS the opportunity to investigate. Let the justice system work. And pray for safer communities in which law, order, and justice prevail," Reitz said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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