Trump appoints John Bellinger as senior advisor for New World Screwworm preparedness

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — President Donald J. Trump has appointed John Bellinger as Senior Advisor for New World Screwworm Preparedness at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins announced the appointment Monday. In his new role, Bellinger will integrate into USDA's team to help drive its effort to explore all available technologies to combat the New World Screwworm.

"I want to thank John for joining our team as USDA transitions to the next phase of fighting and eradicating this pest from our borders, as we did nearly sixty years ago, yet it came back due to Biden's failed open border policies," Rollins said. "John's roots in Texas where New World screwworm is at ground zero, and his private sector experience in the related food safety and cattle industries, will help the administration advance our response and protect U.S. livestock."

Bellinger also weighed in on his new role.

"New World Screwworm presents unique challenges to America's ranchers, and Secretary Rollins has taken dramatic steps to work on building up our domestic response to this pest. USDA is responding in real time and building up long term capabilities to push back New World Screwworm beyond our borders and past the Darien Gap," Bellinger said. "I look forward to working with USDA and our state partners as continuing ramping up testing, detection, and release of our tools to reduce these flies' populations."

Bellinger currently serves on the Texas A&M Board of Regents after being appointed by Governor Greg Abbott in 2023, where he serves as Chair of the Committee on Research. He resides in San Antonio and is the co-founder, with his wife Gina, and the former CEO of Food Safety Net Services. He is currently a board member of the recently merged company between Food Safety Net Services and the Certified Group. He is the CEO of Agri-West International food exporter as well as Bellinger Development.

Bellinger is the former chairman of the U.S. Meat Export Federation and the Southwest Meat Association. He is also a longtime member and season ticket holder of the 12th Man Foundation, a member of the Texas A&M University College of Agriculture Development Council, and an adviser to the Animal Science Department. He remains a partner and board member of Nolan Ryan Beef, BK Beef, BC Stables, AW Japan, Just Pots, and Livek.

He is the recipient of the 2007 Outstanding Alumnus award for Texas A&M University College of Agriculture and the Outstanding Alumnus of Texas A&M University Animal Science Department in 2014. He was inducted into the U.S. Meat Industry Hall of Fame in 2022. Bellinger received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education and a Master of Science in Animal Science from Texas A&M University.

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