Trump announces $300 billion oil refinery to be built at Port of Brownsville

President Donald Trump announced plans on March 10 for America First Refining to build a $300 billion oil refinery at the Port of Brownsville, Texas, which would be the first new oil refinery built in the United States in 50 years.

Trump made the announcement via Truth Social and in remarks to the press, framing the project as part of his "America First" energy policy and calling it a historic milestone for U.S. energy infrastructure.

The project is backed by investment from India's Reliance Industries Ltd. and is intended to boost domestic energy production and reduce reliance on foreign imports.

The announcement came amid heightened energy concerns tied to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

