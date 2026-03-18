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Train derailment in Rosenberg, Texas, blocks crossings in neighboring Richmond

Rosenberg train derailment
KPRC
A train derailment involving two dozen rail cars is causing major traffic problems in a Houston suburb Wednesday morning.
Rosenberg train derailment
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A train derailment in a Houston suburb blocked crossings and snarled traffic Wednesday morning, though no injuries were reported.

About 24 rail cars left the tracks in Rosenberg, Texas, on the southwest side of Houston, around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the derailment led to blocked crossings throughout the adjacent city of Richmond.

Rosenberg Train

It is not yet clear what caused the derailment or how long the crossings will remain closed. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

Officials have not reported any injuries.

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