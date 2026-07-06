Toyota to double San Antonio factory footprint with $3.6 billion expansion

Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas, Inc. will expand its U.S. manufacturing production capacity with a second vehicle assembly line in San Antonio, Gov. Greg Abbott announced today.

The expansion doubles Toyota's existing manufacturing footprint in San Antonio and represents a $3.6 billion capital investment that will create 2,000 new jobs.

Texas extended a Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $20 million and a $50,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus to Toyota. The expansion is also a qualified project under the Texas Jobs, Energy, Technology, and Innovation, or JETI, program.

"Texas is where the world builds bigger, and Toyota shows it once more with a $3.6 billion expansion in San Antonio that doubles their factory footprint and creates 2,000 new jobs," Abbott said. "This Texas-sized investment reflects the strength of our workforce and the unmatched business advantages found only in our state. Supported by the Texas Enterprise Fund and JETI program, this expansion will deliver economic opportunities to generations of San Antonio families and further cement Texas as the premier destination for world-class advanced manufacturing."

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones also weighed in on the announcement.

"San Antonio proudly hosts Toyota, and we're excited to be selected for additional expansion," Ortiz Jones said. "This is a significant recognition of the talent our city offers, as well as the investments our community is willing to make to support Toyota's growth. We look forward to expanding the Toyota family in San Antonio."

Abbott signed House Bill 5 into law following the 88th Regular Legislative Session, creating the JETI program to attract large, capital-intensive economic development projects that bring new capital investment and create new, good-paying Texas jobs while ensuring robust reporting and transparency.

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