Tornado damages over 100 homes near Houston on Monday

HOUSTON, Tx — Severe weather swept through parts of Texas on Monday, with the Houston area taking a direct hit from heavy rain, strong winds, and at least one confirmed tornado that left a path of destruction through a northwest Harris County neighborhood.

The tornado touched down in a residential area just outside of Houston ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, damaging approximately 100 homes and leaving thousands without power. Massive trees were uprooted and crashed down onto cars, homes, and fences throughout the affected neighborhood, creating piles of debris that lined the streets.

Residents who sheltered in place during the storm described the intense pressure they felt as the tornado passed overhead.

"Everyone has described to us just the pressure that they felt like their ears were going to burst," said NBC correspondent Priscilla Thompson, reporting from the scene. "They were just holding on to whatever they could find."

One man told reporters he gripped onto the toilet in his bathroom while waiting for the storm to pass, while another person described clinging to a table inside a room. Survivors said the tornado arrived and departed with frightening speed.

"Just as quickly as it came in, it was gone," Thompson reported. "Folks came out to see all of this devastation around them."

Cleanup efforts began immediately as residents and emergency crews worked to clear debris and assess damage ahead of the holiday week. Utility crews deployed bucket trucks and worked through the night to restore power to affected areas.

At the peak of the storm, roughly 28,000 utility customers in the Houston area were without power, according to CenterPoint Energy. By late Monday, that number had dropped to approximately 4,000 customers still in the dark.

The Houston Fire Department deployed two Wildland saw teams, each consisting of five members, to assist the Klein Fire Department with road clearing and damage assessments. Emergency officials asked the public to avoid the affected areas to keep roadways clear for first responders.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado touched down in Harris County and planned to dispatch survey teams on Tuesday to assess the damage and determine the tornado's rating. No deaths or serious injuries have been reported from Monday's severe weather event.