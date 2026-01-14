Texas takes control of historic Presidio La Bahía from Catholic Church

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a press release, the Texas Historical Commission will officially assume ownership of Presidio La Bahía State Historic Site from the Catholic Church's Diocese of Victoria during a ceremony on January 28, marking the completion of an $8.5 million acquisition approved by the Texas Legislature.

The symbolic transfer ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the National Historic Landmark, which played a pivotal role in Texas' fight for independence and remains one of the most visited historic sites in the state.

The THC assumed operational management of Presidio La Bahía in December 2022, with the transaction completed on December 31. The acquisition underscores the state's commitment to safeguarding its heritage.

Our Lady of Loreto Chapel, which is part of the Presidio La Bahía, will continue to operate as an active parish of the Diocese of Victoria.

Expected guest speakers at the ceremony include State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, State Rep. A.J. Louderback, THC Chairman John L. Nau III, and Bishop Brendan Cahill of the Diocese of Victoria.

The acquisition ensures long-term preservation and sets the stage for a world-class visitor experience ahead of Texas' Bicentennial in 2036. With planned new exhibits and expanded interpretation, Presidio La Bahía is poised to become a premier destination for history enthusiasts and heritage travelers worldwide.

Established in 1749 on this site during the Spanish colonial period, Presidio La Bahía was crucial to the development of Texas. It served as the site of the Goliad Massacre on Palm Sunday, March 1836, at the conclusion of the shocking Texian defeat at the Battle of Coleto Creek.

