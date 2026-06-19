Texas launches new website to help residents identify and report New World screwworm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott launched a new website Friday to give Texans a central resource for information about the New World screwworm, a pest threatening livestock, wildlife, and the state's rural economy.

The site, screwworm.texas.gov, is hosted through the Texas Division of Emergency Management's Disaster Portal and brings together resources from multiple state agency partners involved in the response effort.

"The New World screwworm poses a direct threat to Texas livestock, wildlife, and our rural economy," Abbott said.

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VISIT THE WEBSITE HERE

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"This new website puts essential tools in the hands of our producers, veterinarians, and families. Screwworm.texas.gov delivers the facts, maps, identification methods, and certification resources Texans need to detect problems early and report cases without delay. Now every Texan has the information to act. Texas will protect our land, our animals, and our way of life from this pest," Abbott said.

The site offers fact sheets, videos, and educational materials, along with background information on the screwworm, guidance on how to spot it, and sample collection procedures. Visitors can also access Texas Animal Health Commission zone maps, a U.S. Department of Agriculture case dashboard, best practice guides for livestock and wildlife, and details on registering for no-cost New World Screwworm Certified Inspector Training.

State and federal partners continue working together to detect, control, and contain the spread of the pest. Expanding public outreach and providing clear, accessible information are key components of that effort.

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