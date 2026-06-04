Texas AG Ken Paxton opens investigation into Celsius Holdings over energy drink risks for kids

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has opened an investigation into Celsius Holdings, Inc., the company behind popular energy drinks that may be putting teenagers and children at risk.

What's the Problem?

The investigation focuses on Alani Nu, a trendy energy drink owned by Celsius through its subsidiary Alani Nutrition, LLC. While these colorful, low-calorie drinks are popular with young people, each 12-ounce can packs 200 milligrams of caffeine – an amount that medical experts say is dangerous for kids and teens.

To put this in perspective, that's roughly equivalent to drinking two cups of strong coffee at once. For young people whose bodies are still developing, this level of caffeine can cause serious health problems.

Why Are Health Experts Worried?

The National Institutes of Health – the country's top medical research agency – strongly recommends that children and teenagers avoid energy drinks entirely. Here's why:

Potential health risks include:

Racing heart rate

Heart palpitations (irregular heartbeats)

High blood pressure

Anxiety and jitters

Dehydration

These aren't just theoretical concerns. Across the country, young people have been hospitalized after consuming high-caffeine energy drinks. Most tragically, a 17-year-old girl from Weslaco, Texas, died from an enlarged heart that her family believes was caused by drinking too much caffeine from Alani Nu products. Her family has filed a lawsuit against the company.

The Marketing Problem

What makes this situation particularly concerning is how these drinks are marketed. Alani Nu uses:

Bright, eye-catching colors

Fun, playful designs

Marketing strategies specifically aimed at young adults and teenagers

This creates a disconnect: the product is dangerous for young people, but the marketing clearly targets them. The packaging typically only lists the caffeine amount in small print without clear warnings about age restrictions or heart health risks.

What the Attorney General Says

"Texas families deserve to know that the products marketed to their children are safe and not filled with dangerous levels of certain ingredients," Attorney General Paxton stated. He emphasized that the death of the Texas teenager "is a sobering reminder of what is at stake when companies prioritize profit over the safety and wellbeing of our children."

What Happens Next?

The Attorney General's office will investigate whether Celsius and Alani Nu have misled consumers about their products' safety for young people. This could be a violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, which protects consumers from false or misleading business practices.

The investigation will determine if the companies have been dishonest about the risks their products pose to teenagers and children, and whether they've failed to provide adequate warnings to parents and young consumers.

What Parents Should Know

If you have teenagers at home, it's important to talk to them about energy drinks. While they might seem like harmless alternatives to soda, these products contain much more caffeine than most people realize. The bright packaging and trendy marketing can make them appealing to young people, but the health risks are real and potentially serious.

This investigation highlights the ongoing tension between marketing practices and public health, especially when it comes to products that could harm young people who may not fully understand the risks they're taking.

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