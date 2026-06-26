Southern District of Texas files 263 immigration and border security cases in a single week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas filed 263 cases involving immigration and border security-related crimes from June 19-25, Acting U.S. Attorney John G.E. Marck announced.

Of those cases, 223 involve people charged with unlawfully being in the United States — 56 for illegal entry and 167 for illegal reentry. Most have previous convictions related to narcotics, immigration offenses, violent crimes and more. An additional 29 people are charged in connection with human smuggling, while the remaining cases involve other immigration crimes.

Among those charged is Mexican national Rosendo Castelan-Reyes, who court documents allege has a prior conviction for aggravated assault and was previously removed Oct. 30, 2018. Law enforcement allegedly discovered him near La Grulla with no authorization to be in the country.

Authorities also found Cuban national Angel Javier Cabrera-Rivero near Cuevitas, according to a criminal complaint. Cabrera-Rivero allegedly had a prior conviction for drug trafficking before his removal in December 2025.

If convicted of felony reentry after removal, both men face up to 20 years in federal prison.

The cases were referred or supported by federal law enforcement partners, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, Border Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with additional assistance from state and local law enforcement.

The cases are part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations and protect communities from perpetrators of violent crime.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas represents 43 counties and more than 10 million people across 44,000 square miles. Assistant U.S. Attorneys from seven divisions — Houston, Galveston, Victoria, Corpus Christi, Brownsville, McAllen and Laredo — work with federal, state and local law enforcement partners to prosecute suspected offenders of federal crimes.

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