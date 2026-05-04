Southern District of Texas files 239 immigration and border security cases in one week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Acting U.S. Attorney John G.E. Marck announced 239 cases filed in immigration and border security-related matters in the Southern District of Texas between April 24-30.

The Southern District filed 163 criminal complaints for illegal entry. Another 53 people face felony reentry charges after prior removal, and 28 people face charges related to human smuggling. Many of those charged have prior felonies, including narcotics offenses, violent crimes and immigration crimes.

Among the new cases, Mexican national Jose Luis Anguiana-Ruiz faces charges after authorities discovered him near Mercedes despite having been removed from the United States on April 6. The criminal complaint alleges he has a conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Honduran national Degny Oshmarlin Molina-Villatoro faces charges after law enforcement discovered him near Roma despite having been previously removed June 2, 2025. According to the complaint, he has prior convictions for aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon and two illegal reentries.

Four additional individuals — Maria Asucena Martinez-Hernandez, Guadalupe Gutierrez-Moreno, Homero Rodriguez-Martinez and Servando Morales-Diaz, all Mexican nationals — face charges after authorities allegedly found them in the McAllen area following prior removals. The charges allege all had been previously removed following convictions that include possession with intent to distribute cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, importation of meth, illegal reentry, burglary of a habitation and/or assault on a public servant.

All 6 individuals lacked legal authorization to be in the country, according to the allegations, and face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

Jury convicts man who claimed he was kidnapped and forced across the border

A federal jury in Houston found Luis Alberto Banda Acosta, a 36-year-old Mexican national, guilty of unlawfully reentering the country without authorization. The defense argued he was involuntarily present under duress, claiming he had been kidnapped and forced to swim across the border. The jury heard evidence that Banda Acosta was freely residing in the United States, including evidence of travel to multiple locations, pay stubs and purchases at a lingerie store.

Laredo man convicted after high-speed chase while transporting migrants

A Laredo jury convicted Erik Rafael Salas, 21, of transporting an alien and conspiring to do so following a three-day trial. On Dec. 15, 2025, Salas drove a white pickup truck in tandem with another suspected smuggling vehicle before leading authorities on a high-speed chase near Laredo. Spike strips punctured his tire, and Salas crashed into a private gate before fleeing the vehicle along with the migrants he was transporting. One migrant testified she feared for her life as Salas drove recklessly to evade authorities and asked him to stop. Salas faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

Corpus Christi man sentenced in smuggling operation linked to migrant death

Jesus Grimaldo, also known as Chuy, received a 121-month sentence in Corpus Christi for leading a human smuggling organization that resulted in death. The court found a death occurred during the scheme and would not have happened but for his leadership role.

The investigation began after authorities discovered a deceased man in Brooks County who died from heat exposure. Analysis of the victim's phone revealed multiple payments to Grimaldo through CashApp and Zelle. Authorities determined Grimaldo arranged transportation from the Rio Grande Valley and profited from smuggling individuals in extreme heat, including in vehicle trunks.

The cases were referred or supported by federal law enforcement partners including Immigration and Customs Enforcement — Homeland Security Investigations, ICE — Enforcement and Removal Operations, Border Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with additional assistance from state and local law enforcement.

The cases are part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel illegal immigration, eliminate cartels and transnational criminal organizations and protect communities from violent crime.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas represents 43 counties and more than 10 million people across 44,000 square miles. Assistant U.S. Attorneys from all 7 divisions — Houston, Galveston, Victoria, Corpus Christi, Brownsville, McAllen and Laredo — work with federal, state and local law enforcement partners to prosecute federal crimes.

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