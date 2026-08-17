Six Flags Fiesta Texas announces biggest Fright Fest ever with new Conjuring Universe maze

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Six Flags Fiesta Texas has announced its most ambitious Halloween celebration to date, with Fright Fest returning on select dates from Sept. 11 through Nov. 1 with an expanded lineup of scares and seasonal entertainment.

The 2026 season marks Six Flags Entertainment's largest Halloween celebration in company history, transforming the San Antonio park into a horror destination that blends family-friendly daytime activities with nighttime entertainment.

The centerpiece of this year's Fright Fest is an all-new The Conjuring Universe maze, an immersive experience based on the horror franchise. Guests will enter the Warrens' occult museum, confronting cases including Annabelle's malevolent presence, The Nun's unholy terror, and the demonic forces of the Perron farmhouse.

SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

Park Manager Robert Bustle said:

"Everything about Halloween at Six Flags Fiesta Texas is bigger in 2026. From iconic horror franchises and immersive scare zones to expanded interactive experiences, live entertainment and family-friendly daytime events, we're delivering our most ambitious Halloween season ever."

The popular SAW: Legacy of Terror maze also returns, placing guests in Jigsaw's world where they must navigate scenes inspired by the SAW films and escape John Kramer's contraptions.

Two new scare zones debut this season. Cirkus Bezerkus: Big Top Terror recreates a faded golden-age circus where carnival games line pathways, sideshow performers lure guests closer, and sinister clowns stalk from the shadows. Guests who venture beneath the big top may discover they've become part of the macabre show.

Alley of the Dead presents a toxic wasteland where corrupt dumping has transformed streets into a decaying nightmare ruled by zombie punks and alley-dwelling creatures beneath flickering neon lights.

The park's interactive lantern experience returns with expansion, featuring more than 25 interaction points throughout Fiesta Texas. Using specialty lanterns, guests can trigger hidden effects, awaken lurking monsters, and unlock immersive surprises woven into the Fright Fest experience.

The 2026 Fright Fest features:

Six haunted mazes

Seven immersive scare zones

Nine live entertainment experiences

Nighttime rides enhanced with fog, lighting, and haunting soundscapes

Expanded interactive lantern experiences

Specialty seasonal food and beverages

Before the monsters emerge each evening, families can enjoy Tricks and Treats on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 12 through Nov. 1. The daytime celebration includes trick-or-treating, costume contests, live Halloween shows, and seasonal surprises.

Oktoberfest, presented by Cash App and running select dates from Sept. 5 through Oct. 31, brings Texas-style fall traditions with live bands, specialty food offerings, and festive atmosphere throughout the day.

Fright Fest 2026 runs select nights from Sept. 11 through Nov. 1 at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, with daytime family activities available on weekends throughout the season.

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