Silver Lake State Park: Texas acquires nearly 54,000 acres for new Hill Country park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas has acquired nearly 54,000 acres in the Hill Country to create Silver Lake State Park, which will become the second-largest state park in the state.

The 53,935-acre park sits in Edwards and Kinney counties, approximately 150 miles west of San Antonio between Rocksprings and Uvalde. The land features steep canyons, limestone cliffs, rolling hills, and miles of river frontage along the West Nueces River. Native vegetation includes live oak and juniper across what was formerly sheep and cattle ranch land.

The park takes its name from a rare, 30-acre spring-fed lake at its heart.

The Moody Foundation donated 87.5% of the land — one of the largest private land gifts in Texas history. The Galveston-based foundation has been a major philanthropic force in Texas for more than 80 years. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department purchased the remaining 12.5% for $11.85 million.

Funding for the purchase came through the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, a $1 billion endowment approved by voters in 2023, and the Sporting Goods Sales Tax. This marks the first major land purchase using the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund.

Governor Greg Abbott praised the acquisition as giving Texans access to "more than 50,000 acres of unique outdoor activities."

Silver Lake will be the second-largest state park in Texas, behind only Big Bend Ranch State Park, which spans more than 300,000 acres. Officials call it one of the most significant land conservation deals in Texas history.

No official opening date has been set. Environmental and cultural surveys must be completed before infrastructure planning for trails, campsites, and recreational facilities can begin. Development will be phased and funded by interest from the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund.

Once open, the park is expected to offer camping, hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking, paddling on Silver Lake and the West Nueces River, wildlife watching, and general outdoor recreation.

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