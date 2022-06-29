SILVER ALERT: 89-year-old San Antonio man missing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for Jack Wells, a five foot six inch, 150 pound, white male with white hair and blue eyes.

He is diagnosed with cognitive impairment and his disappearance is believed by law enforcement officials to pose a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Wells was last seen on June 24 on Grosebacher road in San Antonio, Texas in a gray 2014 GMC Sierra with TX license plat 6JWTH.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000

