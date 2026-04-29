RGV man sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for leading deadly human smuggling organization

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a blistering day in Brooks County, Texas, when authorities made a grim discovery along the side of a remote road — the body of a man lying motionless under the scorching sun.

He was identified as a migrant from Mexico. The official cause of death: heat exposure. But what investigators uncovered next would lead them directly to a 21-year-old man from Penitas named Jesus Grimaldo — and expose a deadly human smuggling operation operating in South Texas.

This case reveals a ruthless smuggling conspiracy, payments traced through Cash App and Zelle, dangerous rides hidden in car trunks, and a young leader who showed little regard for the lives he was paid to transport.

In federal court, Acting U.S. Attorney John G.E. Marck announced the sentencing of Jesus Grimaldo. U.S. District Judge David S. Morales handed down the maximum sentence: 120 months — ten years — in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

The judge made it clear that Grimaldo was no minor player. He was the leader of the conspiracy. The court found he was responsible for smuggling more than 100 people illegally into the United States. He recruited drivers, coordinated the trips, brandished a firearm, and even resorted to kidnapping as part of his operation.

But the most sobering part of the sentencing was the judge’s stark conclusion: the man found dead on that roadside in Brooks County would still be alive today if it weren’t for Jesus Grimaldo’s smuggling ring.

The investigation began on May 8, 2024, after that body was discovered. On the deceased man’s phone, investigators found multiple payments sent directly to Grimaldo through Cash App and Zelle.

Further digging revealed that between June 2022 and April 2025, Grimaldo had been running a steady and profitable smuggling business. He would take charge of migrants shortly after they crossed the Rio Grande, then arrange to move them north — past Border Patrol checkpoints — often concealing them in the trunks of vehicles during the intense Texas heat.

He charged substantial fees for these life-or-death journeys. And on at least one trip, someone paid the ultimate price.

Grimaldo will now spend the next ten years behind bars in a federal prison. He remains in custody pending transfer to the Bureau of Prisons.

The case was investigated by U.S. Border Patrol and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Amanda Gould and Joseph Griffith. It is part of the Department of Justice’s Operation Take Back America, an initiative aimed at dismantling cartels and criminal organizations involved in human smuggling and illegal immigration.

A man is dead. A 21-year-old smuggler has been sentenced to a decade in prison. And another chapter in the dangerous world of human smuggling along the Texas border has now come to a close.

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