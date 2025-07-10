DOJ indicts OVG executive for alleged bid rigging of Austin's Moody Center

AUSTIN, Texas — A federal grand jury has indicted the co-founder and CEO of Oak View Group (OVG) for allegedly rigging the bidding process to develop the Moody Center in Austin.

Oak View Group

Timothy Leiweke is accused of conspiring with a competitor to rig the contract for the $338 million arena that opened in 2022. OVG develops and provides a variety of services to live entertainment venues, including the American Bank Center. The group has been at the center of the controversial naming rights decision for the venue.

According to the indictment from the U.S. Department of Justice, in September 2017, Leiweke told colleagues he had learned another company was "bidding against Oak View Group" for the project that would become the Moody Center, and wanted to "find a way to get the competitor some of the business" and "get them to back down."

The indictment says in November 2017, Leiweke told people he was "more than happy talking to the competitor about not bidding and receiving certain subcontracts" but had "no interest in working with them if they intend on putting in a bid." In February 2018, he ultimately reached an agreement with the CEO of the competing company, in exchange for the competitor to neither submit nor join an independent competing bid for the project.

In exchange for the competing company not submitting a bid, Leiweke allegedly allowed the competitor to get subcontracts for the project. OVG ultimately submitted the only qualified bid for the arena and won the project.

The group has agreed to pay $15 million in penalties, while another company, Legends Hospitality, will pay $1.5 million. If convicted, Leiweke faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison and a $1 million fine.

