The Butt family and H-E-B have committed $10 million in funds to help rebuild a new elementary school in Uvalde after the tragedy that took place there in May.

Families and lawmakers have called for Robb Elementary to be demolished after 21 people — mostly children — were killed on that campus in a mass shooting.

H-E-B will work with Texas firms Huckabee and Joeris General Contractors on the project, the latter of whom have agreed to donate their services, time, and money to the project.

“Our first store in Uvalde opened in 1959, and Uvalde people are our people,” said H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt in a news release. “As we continue to mourn tremendous loss, I join with my family and H-E-B in working to ensure the Uvalde community can move forward from this tragic event. Our children are this country’s future, and our schools should be a safe place where children can thrive and envision new possibilities.”

The new campus will have state-of-the-art safety and security measures, and infrastructure to support the availability of new technology.

The location and design of the new campus and timeline for the project have not been determined.

