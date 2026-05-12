Mexican national sentenced in smuggling ring that crossed thousands

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Mexican national, Monica Hernandez-Palma, was sentenced yesterday to 41 months in federal prison for her role in one of the most ruthless international alien smuggling rings ever dismantled on American soil.

“We take these predators seriously,” said Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, his voice cutting like steel. “Organized human smugglers who treat our borders like an open vault for their blood money. They think distance protects them. It doesn’t. If you violate our laws, our courts will find you — no matter where you hide.”

U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas delivered the hammer: “These alien smuggling organizations don’t give a damn about desperate people chasing a dream. They only see dollar signs. This sentencing is a major blow to a sophisticated criminal machine that we’ve now torn apart. We’re coming for every last one of them — and we’re hitting them where it hurts most: their wallets.”

The operation was cold, calculated, and vast.

From November 2020 to March 2023, Hernandez-Palma, 34, and her co-conspirators ran a merciless pipeline that funneled thousands of migrants from Afghanistan, Yemen, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras, and Ecuador across the U.S. border. They operated two major stash houses — one in Monterrey, one in the border city of Piedras Negras — where desperate souls were warehoused like cargo.

Hernandez-Palma ran the Piedras Negras house. She coordinated the movement of human cargo, packed them into safe houses, then handed them off to hardened “foot guides” who forced them across the Rio Grande under cover of night. No mercy. No exceptions. Just money.

Her partner on the American side was San Antonio-based smuggler Enil Edil Mejia-Zuniga, the alleged director of operations. He called the shots, paid the armed coyotes, the load drivers, and the stash house keepers. Court documents reveal the staggering scale: between 2,500 and 3,000 aliens smuggled in just two years, each charged between $6,500 and $12,000. That’s an estimated $16 to $30 million in dirty cash flowing into the organization’s pockets.

Mejia-Zuniga was already sentenced to ten years in federal prison last July.

Hernandez-Palma pleaded guilty to conspiracy to bring aliens into the United States and aiding and abetting the operation for financial gain.

The takedown was the result of relentless pressure. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Del Rio led the charge, working hand-in-glove with the HSI Human Smuggling Unit in Washington, Customs and Border Protection’s elite interdiction teams, and the U.S. Border Patrol. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs leaned hard on Mexican authorities, ultimately securing Hernandez-Palma’s arrest and extradition to face American justice.

Prosecuting the case were Trial Attorney Bethany Allen and Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Duarte II.

This was no ordinary bust. It was the work of Joint Task Force Alpha — the Justice Department’s elite strike force aimed directly at the cartels and transnational criminal organizations flooding the hemisphere with human cargo. Backed by the full weight of the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, and federal prosecutors across the country, JTFA has already delivered more than 455 arrests, 400 convictions, and hundreds of lengthy prison sentences.

The message from the border is clear: the game has changed. The smugglers who once operated with impunity are now in the crosshairs. And the hunters are closing in.

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