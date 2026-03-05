Mexican national gets 87 months for Laredo meth smuggling

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 46-year-old Mexican national has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to a conspiracy involving more than 15 kilograms of methamphetamine smuggled into the United States through Laredo.

U.S. District Judge John Kazen ordered Jose Calleros Avila to serve 87 months in federal prison, to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release. Avila pleaded guilty Nov. 4, 2025.

According to U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei, Avila crossed the Colombia Solidarity Bridge in Laredo on June 1, 2025, driving a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban. He claimed he was returning from Matehuala, Mexico, carrying two duffel bags full of candy for his children.

During a routine inspection, authorities discovered two bundles inside a bag mixed in with children's candies. The bundles tested positive for methamphetamine, prompting further inspection and the discovery of a total of 15 bundles weighing 15.44 kilograms.

Avila had planned to transport the drugs to another individual in Dallas for further distribution throughout the United States. After delivering the methamphetamine, Avila would return to the Dallas location, pick up cash, and wire the money to various individuals throughout Mexico.

He admitted he had transported various narcotics at least 5 times, doing so in exchange for cash payments.

Avila will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement – Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tory R. Sailer is prosecuting the case.

