Mexican man sentenced to federal prison for fentanyl trafficking in South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 36-year-old Mexican man will spend nearly six years in federal prison for attempting to distribute five kilograms of fentanyl in South Texas.

Angel Fabian Moreno-Rodriguez pleaded guilty Nov. 25, 2025, to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced.

U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton sentenced Moreno-Rodriguez to serve 70 months in federal prison. Since he is not a U.S. citizen, he is expected to face removal proceedings after his sentence is completed.

At the hearing, the court heard evidence showing how Moreno-Rodriguez coordinated the transportation of drug shipments with traffickers in Mexico. In handing down the sentence, the court noted the potential harm to millions of individuals posed by fentanyl distribution.

On Sept. 18, 2025, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on a blue Kia Forte in Donna. Moreno-Rodriguez was driving the vehicle when authorities observed a cardboard box on the front passenger seat containing five vacuum-sealed brick-like packages.

Testing confirmed the packages contained fentanyl with a total weight of approximately five kilograms. Moreno-Rodriguez admitted he was paid to transport the narcotics.

Moreno-Rodriguez has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety. Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Garcia prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration and achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations.

