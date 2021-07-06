Matthew McConaughey narrowly trails Abbott in recent poll

A recent poll conducted by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler shows Matthew McConaughey slightly trailing the current Texas governor long before the 2022 Texas gubernatorial race gets underway.

The official poll question was, "Matthew McConaughey has been talked about as a potential candidate for Governor of Texas. If he ran, would you be likely to support him more than Governor Abbott?"

Of the 1,090 registered voters sampled between June 22 and June 29, 38 percent of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents said they would vote for McConaughey, 39 percent said they would vote for the incumbent, and 23 percent said they would vote for someone else.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percent, and a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.4 percent. Read the poll results in their entirety here.

These numbers show a change from a poll conducted by the same organizations back in April, where 45 percent of registered Texas voters said they would vote for the Academy-Award winning actor, 33 percent said they would vote for Abbott, and 22 percent said they would vote for somebody else.

The actor/philanthropist has not officially announced a bid for Texas governor, but when asked about it back in March, McConaughey told podcast host Rania Mankarious, "it's a true consideration."

McConaughey hasn't shied away from political conversations. On July 4, he released a video on Twitter where he said America was going through puberty.

"As we celebrate our independence today, as we celebrate our birth as a nation, the day that kick-started a revolution to gain our sovereignty, let's admit that this last year, this trip around the sun, was also another head-scratcher," McConaughey said. "But let's also remember that we're babies as a country. We're basically going through puberty in comparison to other countries' timeline, and we're going to go through growing pains."

happy 245th birthday America - lets rock pic.twitter.com/MiLKZ0HN8y — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) July 4, 2021

Abbott, who has former President Donald Trump's support, hasn't made any comments about the possibility of running against McConaughey. Nor has he made any known comments about him facing off against Texas GOP Chairman Allen West in the Republican Primary. With plenty of time before the 2022 Texas gubernatorial election, Abbott is focused on funding a Texas border wall and other goals regarding the border.

