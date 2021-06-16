WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott's border wall press conference

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott will conduct a press conference today about his plans along the Texas-Mexico border.

Abbott's press briefing will begin about 3 p.m. You can watch a live stream of the press conference here:

Abbott appeared on the political podcast Ruthless and said he plans to use donations to fund the project.

The details are expected to be announced during today's press conference.

This comes as reports indicate former President Donald Trump will join Abbott on a tour of the border later this month.

Stay connected to KRIS TV and all of our digital platforms as we provide the latest information about Abbott and the border crisis.

