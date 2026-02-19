Man admits to buying .50-caliber rifle for Gulf Cartel in federal firearms trafficking case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 24-year-old legal permanent resident pleaded guilty to conspiring to straw purchase a firearm for a Mexican drug trafficking organization, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced.

Javier Sebastian Vazquez-Ponce admitted he recruited another individual to purchase a .50-caliber semi-automatic rifle on his behalf, knowing the firearm was intended for trafficking and use by a drug trafficking organization in Mexico.

On Dec. 2, 2025, authorities identified a suspicious attempt to purchase a .50-caliber rifle using approximately $10,000 in cash.

They determined that Vazquez-Ponce and others crossed into Mexico shortly after placing the order and returned approximately two days later to retrieve the firearm. Law enforcement immediately took them into custody.

The investigation also recovered text messages detailing the scheme and referencing additional firearm trafficking activity.

As part of his plea, Vazquez-Ponce admitted that the funds for the purchase originated with the Gulf Cartel in Mexico.

U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzalez Ramos will impose sentencing May 13. Vazquez-Ponce faces up to 25 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Vazquez-Ponce remains in custody pending his sentencing hearing.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement - Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zachary Bird and Izaak Bruce are prosecuting the case.

