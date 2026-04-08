Laredo woman sentenced to 70 months for human smuggling role

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 27-year-old woman living illegally in Laredo is heading to federal prison for nearly six years after helping run a massive human smuggling operation.

Giovana Lozano Hernandez pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charges on Sept. 3, 2025. Now, U.S. District Judge John A. Kazen has sentenced her to 70 months behind bars. Because she is a Mexican national, she is expected to face deportation proceedings once her sentence is complete.

During her sentencing, the court learned how the smuggling ring acted as a "one-stop shop" for hiding and moving undocumented immigrants on the U.S. side of the border. Judge Kazen pointed out Hernandez's deep involvement and heavy responsibility in the operation, as well as the dangerous people connected to the group.

Investigators say Hernandez essentially worked as the group's chief financial officer. Alongside her husband, Danny Nunez, she managed the books and finances. The couple worked directly with the Cartel del Noreste, helping smuggle more than 1,900 people and bringing in massive profits for both themselves and the cartel.

Authorities linked Hernandez to several smuggling operations dating back to March 2023. In one major bust in December 2023, investigators watched people being loaded into a white trailer at a warehouse. When they searched the trailer, they found 101 people crammed inside, including 12 unaccompanied minors. Several people inside told authorities they had trouble breathing and feared for their lives because of the terrible conditions.

When investigators searched the couple's home, they found cellphones, ledgers tracking the smuggling, more than $36,000 in cash, and two undocumented immigrants. They also uncovered digital photos of paper ledgers and voice messages where Hernandez discussed the transportation, housing, and finances for the people they were smuggling.

Her husband, 35-year-old Nunez, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Jan. 7.

Hernandez will stay in custody until she is transferred to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.

Acting U.S. Attorney John G.E. Marck announced the sentencing, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Scott Bowling prosecuted the case. A team of agencies handled the investigation, including Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, Border Patrol, and the Texas Department of Public Safety, with help from Laredo Police and ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations.

The prosecution is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide Department of Justice effort focused on stopping illegal immigration and dismantling cartels and transnational criminal organizations.

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