Laredo man sentenced to 11 years in prison for leading large-scale human smuggling operation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Laredo man will spend more than a decade in federal prison for his role in leading what prosecutors described as a sophisticated human smuggling operation that worked directly with a Mexican cartel, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office - Southern District of Texas.

Danny Nunez, 35, received a 132-month sentence from U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo after pleading guilty to conspiracy to smuggle people into the United States for financial gain. The sentence includes 120 months for the smuggling charges, plus an additional 12 months for violating supervised release from a prior federal conviction.

U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced the sentencing, which followed Nunez's guilty plea on Feb. 6, 2025.

During the hearing, the court heard evidence about Nunez's leadership of what prosecutors called a "one-stop shop" for harboring and smuggling people on the U.S. side of the border. Nunez worked directly with Cartel del Noreste to smuggle more than 1,900 people, generating substantial profits for both the cartel and himself.

Judge Marmolejo noted the sophistication of the operation during sentencing, commenting that this involved the largest number of people smuggled and represented the most prolific smuggler she had encountered.

The investigation connected Nunez to multiple smuggling events beginning in March 2023. In one incident the following December, authorities observed several people being loaded into a white trailer at a warehouse.

A search of the trailer revealed 101 people inside, including 12 unaccompanied minors who were locked in the trailer. Several reported having difficulty breathing and feared for their lives due to the conditions inside.

When authorities arrested Nunez, they searched his home and discovered cellphones, ledgers documenting smuggling activities, more than $36,000 in proceeds and two people who were in the country illegally.

Nunez remains in custody and will be transferred to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined.

