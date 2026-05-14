K-9 Shark tracks group of 7 through brush in Dimmit County during Operation Lone Star

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Texas Department of Public Safety K-9 and her handler helped U.S. Border Patrol locate 7 people, including a special interest alien from Pakistan, in Dimmit County on Wednesday as part of Operation Lone Star.

K-9 Shark and her handler responded after a group attempted to bypass a Border Patrol checkpoint on a private ranch. Shark tracked the group for more than 1 mile through thick brush before locating all 7 individuals dressed in camouflage and attempting to evade law enforcement.

The group included:



4 people from India, including a 7-year-old child

2 people from Mexico

1 special interest alien from Pakistan identified as Husnain Ali, 24

All 7 were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.

DPS DPS K-9 "Shark" on the scene of the arrest

Texas DPS said the apprehension highlights the partnership between the agency and its federal partners in preventing gotaways and addressing public safety and national security threats along the Texas border.

Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in 2021, deploying the Texas National Guard and Texas DPS to the southern border. Abbott has since deputized the Texas National Guard to make immigration arrests, deployed the Texas Tactical Border Force to work alongside U.S. Border Patrol agents, and directed DPS to deploy tactical strike teams to help locate and arrest criminal illegal immigrants.

Operation Lone Star personnel work around the clock with federal partners to deter and repel illegal crossings, arrest human smugglers and cartel gang members, and stop the flow of drugs like fentanyl into the country.

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