Jury reaches verdict in Karmelo Anthony murder trial after less than 3 hours

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Collin County jury reached a verdict in less than 3 hours Tuesday in the murder trial of Karmelo Anthony, a Frisco teenager who admitted to stabbing a student during a confrontation at a high school track meet last year.

The verdict is expected to be read shortly after 2 p.m. The jury began deliberating just before 11 a.m. following closing arguments from both the state and defense.

Anthony is accused of fatally stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. Both the state and defense rested their cases, and closing arguments were delivered Tuesday morning before the jury received the case.

Anthony faces a murder charge, not a capital murder charge, meaning he will not face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole. If the jury finds Anthony guilty, it will choose whether he is guilty of murder or manslaughter.

A murder conviction carries a sentence of between 5 and 99 years in prison. A manslaughter conviction carries a sentence of between 2 and 20 years in prison.

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