Houston truck driver pleads guilty to smuggling 24 undocumented immigrants in tractor-trailer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rodney William Gipson, 61, admitted to knowingly transporting 24 undocumented immigrants in his tractor-trailer, federal prosecutors announced.

Gipson, a Houston commercial truck driver with nearly three decades of experience, pleaded guilty to charges of transporting illegal aliens. He acknowledged that he either knew or recklessly disregarded that he was breaking federal immigration law during the February incident.

The case unfolded on Feb. 19 when Gipson drove his tractor-trailer to the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint. He told agents he was transporting cargo from the Rio Grande Valley to Houston, but a Border Patrol K-9 unit detected something suspicious at the rear of his trailer.

During a secondary inspection, law enforcement officers discovered 24 undocumented immigrants hidden inside the vehicle. Investigators also found cargo documentation indicating the truck was supposed to be carrying a load of carrots.

Gipson remains free on bond while awaiting sentencing, which will be scheduled before U.S. District Judge David S. Morales. He faces up to five years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

The case was investigated jointly by Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Griffith is handling the prosecution.

The case falls under Operation Take Back America, a Department of Justice initiative designed to combat illegal immigration, dismantle cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect American communities from violent crime.

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