Houston pair get 66 months for human smuggling conspiracy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Houston residents have been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for running a human smuggling operation that transported undocumented immigrants under dangerous conditions, including hiding children in plastic bins and fake speaker boxes.

Richard Dell Carroll II, 26, and Josue Isaac Hernandez, 23, each received 66-month prison sentences followed by two years of supervised release from U.S. District Judge David S. Morales. Both men pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to transport undocumented immigrants.

The pair recruited drivers nationwide through social media platforms like Instagram to smuggle people to Houston in exchange for money. Court evidence revealed they coordinated at least 53 failed smuggling attempts, during which authorities apprehended more than 100 undocumented immigrants.

Dangerous Conditions and Deception

During sentencing, the court heard disturbing details about the inhumane conditions immigrants faced during transport. In one case, a 7-year-old girl was found sweating inside a plastic bin after being separated from her mother. In another incident, authorities discovered two young women hidden in a fake speaker box inside a car trunk where temperatures reached 102.4 degrees.

Carroll deceived potential recruits by falsely claiming he worked for Tesla and was enrolled at Rice University. He presented himself as an entrepreneur and financial adviser, offering to invest illegal proceeds despite having no qualifications.

"He needed to focus on his integrity in the future and that he should not embellish things in person or online because when people believe it, it could lead to fraud," Judge Morales said during sentencing.

Hernandez used his illegal earnings to fund an extravagant lifestyle that included international trips and private jets.

Investigation Details

The investigation began in December 2022 when authorities noticed a pattern of smuggling attempts involving undocumented immigrants hidden in fake speaker boxes and large plastic containers covered with sheets. Law enforcement discovered that Hernandez and Carroll had arranged for the installation of these concealment devices and provided shopping lists to drivers.

The operation charged drivers $1,000 per person to cover costs, according to court documents.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations led the investigation with assistance from Border Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara J. De Pena prosecuted the case.

Both men will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.

