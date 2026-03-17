Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo closes carnival early after fights, issues new dress code policy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo faced significant disruptions in its final week, closing its carnival area early after multiple large fights broke out and issuing an updated Guest Code of Conduct that includes a stricter dress code.

The fights erupted Saturday night, March 14, in the crowded carnival area at NRG Park, sending guests fleeing and creating confusion among families. Videos of the brawls spread quickly on social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram, showing punches, kicks, and crowds scattering as police and mounted units intervened.

Organizers closed the carnival early in response.

"Last night, fights occurred in the carnival area, causing some guests to run and create confusion. ... Law enforcement and on-site security responded immediately," RodeoHouston officials said.

In the aftermath, security was increased with daily law enforcement meetings, social media monitoring, and additional officers deployed as needed.

The fights coincided with a separate controversy over attendee attire that had already sparked online debate. Social media users complained about revealing outfits — including short shorts, excessive cleavage, and what critics described as too much skin on display at a family event. One viral TikTok urging rodeogoers to "put on some damn clothes" amassed over 150,000 likes. Public opinion was divided, with some calling for stricter standards and others arguing people should dress freely.

On March 16, RodeoHouston issued an updated Guest Code of Conduct addressing both issues. The revised dress code states that "proper attire must be worn on HLSR Show grounds at all times," including shirts and appropriate footwear. Organizers reserve the right to deny admission or remove anyone wearing inappropriate clothing, including items with obscene language or graphics, excessively torn garments, clothing that exposes undergarments or excessive amounts of skin, gang-affiliation indicators, or face-obscuring items — with exceptions for religious, cultural, or medical reasons. The updated code also explicitly prohibits fighting, profanity, threats, and disruptive conduct.

"This is a family-friendly event, and we expect guests to act accordingly, including wearing appropriate attire and demonstrating behavior that reflects the spirit of the Rodeo," the organization said. "We will not allow disruptive behavior or inappropriate attire to take away from the experience that millions of families come here to enjoy."

The 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo runs March 2–22 at NRG Park.

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