A Honduran national is heading to federal prison after being convicted of smuggling two immigrants near Hebbronville.

On Wednesday, a jury found Arnol Josue Flores guilty of conspiracy to transport migrants for profit.

On Aug. 9, Flores was taking two immigrants to Houston when officers pulled him over. He fled on foot but was later arrested.

One immigrant told officers he paid Flores $11,000 to be taken to Houston and planned to pay an additional $4,000 to be transported to Florida.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.