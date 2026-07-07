Hinojosa launches 'Money in Your Pocket' tour, proposes $1,500 checks for Texas households

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — State Rep. Gina Hinojosa launched her "Money in Your Pocket" tour Tuesday, proposing $1,500 checks to every Texas household if she defeats incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott in November.

Hinojosa calls the payments "Corruption Tax Refund" checks, funded by the state's Economic Stabilization Fund — the rainy day fund — which currently holds a record $24.8 billion. The total cost of the program would be $17 billion.

"Texans have lost trust in our government, and for good reason – Greg Abbott has hoarded our money while we struggle with the costs of healthcare, groceries, gas, and housing," Hinojosa said.

Abbott, seeking a fourth term, has centered his campaign on sweeping property tax cuts. His five-point plan would eliminate school property taxes for homeowners through a constitutional amendment, cap local government spending growth, limit annual property value increases to 3%, require appraisals only once every five years, and require two-thirds voter approval for local property tax increases.

The competing plans offer Texas voters a clear choice: immediate direct payments or long-term structural tax reform ahead of November's election.

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