Gang member added to Texas 10 Most Wanted list with $5,000 reward

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas authorities are asking for the public's help in tracking down a dangerous fugitive who's been on the run for months.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has added Jamie Nicholas Wilson, a confirmed Black Gangster Disciple Nations gang member, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. If you have information that leads to his arrest, you could be looking at a $5,000 reward from Texas Crime Stoppers.

Wilson, 36, from San Antonio, has been dodging authorities since June. He's been wanted by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for a parole violation since June 10, 2025. Just two days later, things got worse when Bexar County issued another warrant for his arrest – this time for tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

This isn't Wilson's first run-in with the law. His criminal record goes back years, with multiple convictions for drug possession in 2017 and 2019. But things escalated in 2021 when he was convicted of assaulting a pregnant woman. He got four years of probation for that crime.

By November 2022, Wilson had violated his probation terms, and a judge sentenced him to four years behind bars in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility. Clearly, that didn't stick.

If you spot Wilson, he's hard to miss. He stands 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He's covered in tattoos on his head, face and both arms. You can find more details about Wilson and any updates about his case at dps.texas.gov.

The reward money comes from the Governor's Public Safety Office, which funds Texas Crime Stoppers. The program has been busy – in 2025 alone, DPS and other agencies arrested 65 people from Texas' Most Wanted lists, including 28 sex offenders and 13 criminal illegal immigrants. They paid out $41,000 in rewards for tips that led to arrests.

Want that reward money? You'll need to follow the rules. There are three ways to submit tips:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a web tip through the DPS website at dps.texas.gov by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link under the "About" section

Don't worry about your identity – all tips are completely anonymous, no matter how you submit them. Instead of giving your name, you'll get a tip number.

DPS investigators team up with local law enforcement to decide who makes it onto the Texas 10 Most Wanted lists. You can check out all the current fugitives, complete with photos, on the DPS website at dps.texas.gov.

