Foreign national sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for smuggling $1.4 million worth of cocaine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 24-year-old foreign national with a B1/B2 visa will serve 48 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to Acting U.S. Attorney John G.E. Marck.

U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton sentenced Roberto Ferral-Sanchez after he pleaded guilty to the charges on Nov. 25, 2025. Because Ferral-Sanchez is not a U.S. citizen, he is expected to face removal proceedings following his imprisonment.

On Sept. 14, 2025, Ferral-Sanchez approached the primary lane at the Hidalgo Port of Entry driving a Chevrolet Cruze. Authorities referred him for further inspection, where an X-ray revealed anomalies along the rocker panels on both sides of the vehicle.

Law enforcement removed the back paneling and discovered two hidden aftermarket compartments containing 16 sealed and marked bundles. The packages tested positive for cocaine, weighing approximately 18.7 kilograms with an estimated street value of $1.4 million.

During the hearing, the court noted Ferral-Sanchez was not a lower-level participant in the organization given the amount of narcotics involved, adding that bringing narcotics across an international border is a critical and risky drug trafficking function.

Ferral-Sanchez remains in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

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