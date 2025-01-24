Federal government doubles down on border strategy; Impact on McAllen remains unclear

MCALLEN, Texas — With 1,500 troops headed to the southern border and talks of up to 10,000 more, the federal government is significantly increasing its efforts to secure the U.S.-Mexico border. The move has raised questions about how these changes will impact operations in McAllen, Texas.

The initial wave of 1,500 troops is expected to assist Border Patrol by handling logistics, infrastructure, and surveillance tasks, allowing agents to focus on enforcement.

Kristina Smallwood, a spokesperson for the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector, explained that the troops will, "fill in the gaps and serve as an extra set of eyes for agents responding to traffic in these areas."

As part of the broader plan, the federal government also aims to expand detention facilities in the region to hold and process migrants more effectively.

Michael Mireles, an advocate with LUPE, a group that fights for immigration rights, said he’s preparing his clients now for what's to come.

"Know your rights… have a plan… protect yourselves," Mireles urged. "We've fought Trump before, people aren't scared, they're looking for ways to fight back."

"God help us," Reynosa resident Miguel Moya said as he braces for what's to come.

The heightened enforcement has sparked concerns about the long-term implications of the new border strategy.

"We know Trump is real good at doing these things, but there’s always something really serious going on behind him," Moya said.

While Border Patrol maintained that the additional support is essential for national security, Moya is concerned about the consequences for those caught in the middle.