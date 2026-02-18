Drug trafficking leader gets 19+ years for moving narcotics from cartels to U.S. cities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Houston man who led a drug trafficking organization that moved narcotics from Mexican cartels to multiple U.S. cities has been sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison.

Baldemar Navarro-Jaimes, 36, a Mexican national who was residing illegally in Houston, received a 234-month prison sentence followed by five years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge David S. Morales handed down the sentence, noting the vast quantity of drugs attributed to the organization and the numerous lives affected by the drugs and firearms.

Navarro-Jaimes pleaded guilty on July 1, 2025, to conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

The drug trafficking organization led by Navarro-Jaimes was responsible for moving drugs from Mexican cartels to Houston and Dallas. The narcotics were then distributed to other cities in Illinois, New York, Georgia, and North Carolina. The organization also moved firearms to Mexico to arm the cartels.

Navarro-Jaimes served as a leader who brokered narcotics and firearms transactions for the organization. He was directly tied to approximately nine kilograms of cocaine, 23 kilograms of methamphetamine, and over 10 firearms.

The investigation revealed Navarro-Jaimes used a stash house in Dallas to facilitate drug trafficking activities. A search warrant of another residence tied to him resulted in the discovery and seizure of four firearms, assorted ammunition and multiple cellphones.

Navarro-Jaimes remains in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement – Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tyler Foster, Liesel Roscher and Ashley Martin prosecuted the case.

This investigation and prosecution was part of the Homeland Security Task Force initiative established by Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion. The HSTF is a whole-of-government partnership dedicated to eliminating criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations and human smuggling and trafficking rings operating in the United States and abroad.

