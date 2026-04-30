Camp Mystic withdraws 2026 license application, will not reopen after deadly July flood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Camp Mystic announced Thursday it has withdrawn its application for a summer 2026 operating license from the Texas Department of State Health Services, canceling plans to reopen the camp where 28 people died in a devastating flood last July.

In a statement released Thursday, the camp said "no administrative process or summer season should move forward while families continue to grieve, while investigations continue and while so many Texans still carry the pain of last July's tragedy."

On July 4, 2025, flash flooding along the Guadalupe River swept through Camp Mystic's Hunt, Texas location, killing 25 campers, two teen counselors, and the camp's executive director Dick Eastland. The tragedy occurred during what was supposed to be a celebratory Independence Day at the Christian all-girls sleepaway camp.

The deaths prompted multiple investigations, including criminal inquiries by the Texas Rangers, civil lawsuits, and legislative hearings. Earlier this week, Texas lawmakers held an emotional two-day hearing where family members of the victims gave heartbreaking testimony about their losses.

The camp's withdrawal came just days after the Texas Department of State Health Services notified Camp Mystic of nearly 2 dozen deficiencies in its emergency preparedness plans. The state had implemented stricter safety requirements for summer camps following the tragedy.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who had previously urged regulators to deny the camp's application, praised the decision on social media.

"At the conclusion of heartbreaking testimony from the families of Heaven's 27 two days ago, I was hopeful the Eastland family would consider withdrawing their 2026 Camp Mystic license application for this summer," Patrick said, calling it "the correct" step.

Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a statement supporting the decision, noting that investigations by the Texas Department of State Health Services and Texas Rangers are ongoing, with findings to be made public as soon as possible.

In its statement, Camp Mystic acknowledged the profound impact of the tragedy on multiple communities.

"Twenty-eight precious lives were lost. We recognize that no statement and no decision can undo that loss or ease the burden carried each day by parents, siblings, loved ones, survivors, first responders and our beautiful Kerr County community," the camp said.

Despite the closure, the camp noted that more than 800 girls had expressed interest in returning this summer. The organization emphasized that its "special bond with our Camp Mystic families does not change or end with the announcement."

Camp Mystic pledged to continue cooperating fully with all ongoing investigations and legal proceedings, stating it would "comply with every lawful requirement and continue supporting recovery and healing efforts."

The camp framed its decision as one driven by respect rather than operational concerns.

"Today is not about camp operations. It is about respect for the families, accountability to the public and reverence for the memory of the lives lost," the camp said.

Multiple wrongful death lawsuits remain pending, and criminal investigations by state authorities are ongoing. The tragedy has led to significant changes in Texas summer camp regulations, with new emergency preparedness requirements designed to prevent similar disasters.

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